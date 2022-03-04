Good governance is the way to go; not coups – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that Africa needs to focus on good governance and don't dream about coups.

There have been incidents of coups in several countries in the region.

Although some failed, other attempted coups were successful, leaving many organisations including ECOWAS with worries over the safety of the region.

Speaking to the Pan African Youth Union after the Union paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo kicked against Military coup d’états.

He emphasised that those years where the African continent suffered because of coups must be left in the past.

“Coups only retard progress. Let’s not entertain them,” the president of Ghana said.

According to President Akufo-Addo, instead of coups, there should be a focus on insisting on good governance to chart a new path to develop the continent.

“We have to insist on good governance and democratic responsibility in our continent. We have seen what the years of coup and military intervention did to our continent in the past,” H.E Akufo-Addo said.

Amid the talks of coups, there are fears Ghana could experience one.

Security experts have warned of the glaring signs with some people including NPP Bono Regional Chairman Abronye DC and FixTheCountry Convener Mr. Barker-Vormawor already picked up by the Police over comments that can incite a coup.