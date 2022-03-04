Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Prez Akufo-Addo told

Mr. Ransford Antwi, a Sunyani-based entrepreneur, has decried the unwillingness of President Nana Akufo-Addo to meet the leadership of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs over a petition the latter sought to present to the President, as unfortunate and in bad taste.

According to Mr. Antwi, an avowed son of the Bono Region, after almost three months of presenting their petition to the august traditional house, all attempts to seek audience with the president have so far proven futile, creating the impression that the President respects other Chiefs more than those in the Bono Region.

Speaking to newsmen in Sunyani, Mr. Antwi counselled the President to be wary of ill advice from greedy, self-centered, and selfish politicians who do not have the interest of the Region at heart.

According to him, as the father of the nation, the President is expected to exhibit the highest standard of tolerance by availing himself for the meeting with the Regional House of Chiefs in a short and reasonable time.

"We are aware of how swiftly the President responds to other Chiefs in the country. We respectfully plead with His Excellency the President to do same to the chiefs of the Bono Region," he stated.

According to him, although leaders of the demonstration have been tagged and vilified by party communicators, they remain defiant, and will continue to fight until a special attention is given to Sunyani in particular and the Bono Region as a whole.

“Instead of insulting us, I expect them to put pressure on their party leaders and the president to make things happen in our region'', he said.

He further tasked the Bono Regional Minister to stop hopping from one FM Station to the other, and pull the necessary strings to ensure that the meeting between the Bono Regional House of Chiefs and the President becomes a reality in no time.

Our Chiefs could have chosen to invite the President to the House, but out of respect decided to seek audience with him. Leading 19 Paramount Chiefs from your Region to meet with the President shouldn't be difficult for a Regional Minister,” he said.

Mr. Antwi, however, expressed his confidence in the current leadership of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, who have within the short period of their leadership demonstrated their competence and love for the Region by embarking on developmental initiatives previously unheard of in the Region.

It would be recalled that people from all walks of life embarked on a very peaceful but massive demonstration in the Bono Regional Capital, Sunyani, dubbed “Sunyani /Bono Deserves Better'', to draw attention to the lack of development in Sunyani and Bono Region as a whole.

