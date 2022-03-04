Take advantage of AfCFTA and bring investments home – Samira Bawumia urges Ghanaians in diaspora

Ghana's Second Lady, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia

The Second Lady, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia has implored Ghanaians in the diaspora to take advantage of the enormous opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and bring investments home, Ghana.

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, the Second Lady was the Special Guest Speaker at the Ghana Action Forum event organised by Ahaspora in Accra at the Kempinski Hotel.

The event is part of activities planned for the celebration of Ahaspora’s 10 years anniversary.

Delivering her keynote address, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia applauded the decision of Ghanaians in the diaspora to return home to help grow the country.

She said under the current government ably led by President Akufo-Addo, efforts have been made to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Her Excellency Samira Bawumia used the opportunity to charge Ghanaians in the diaspora to capitalise on the many opportunities emanating from the African Continental Free Trade Area and bring investments into the country.

“I know that the coming in of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement also brings us a lot of opportunities. And so this is an area that we all have to look at. This will create the largest free trade area in the world. So the opportunities are immense.

“The AfCFTA will play a vital role in aiding countries establish trade partnerships, thereby facilitating the establishment of businesses across borders on the continent. I encourage all Ghanaians in the diaspora to take advantage of this to bring investment into the country,” Her Excellency Samira Bawumia said at the Ahaspora event.

In her concise but rich speech, the second lady also charged all Ghanaians to come together and work to help the government to make the country better for everyone.

She said while the government is doing its best to develop the country and improve the lives of the citizenry, it cannot do it alone.

“I urge all Ghanaians and those in the diaspora to participate in the development efforts of Ghana and the Ghanaian government. Government cannot do it alone. We need the participation of all our citizens whether home or abroad,” the Second Lady of Ghana stressed.

About the Ghana Action Forum:

The Ghana Action Forum is an event organised by Ahaspora with the aim to engage Ghanaians living abroad and at home in an action-oriented, forward-thinking conference to contribute towards advancing Ghana’s development.

The Forum is organised by young Ghanaians who are contributing their quota to the country’s policy and business environment, both home and abroad and have a drive and passion for seeing a better country and continent in the near future.

The two-day event features keynote speakers, panel presentations, goal-and-results oriented round tables discussions, and industries fairs for Ghanaian companies to showcase their products and services both in-person and online.

The ultimate goal of the conference is to support participants by fostering professional engagement while highlighting the immense potential that exists for propelling development in Ghana if Diaspora engagement is leveraged.