SOS-Green Project: 47 beneficiaries graduate at Ejura

Some 47 Cash for Work (CFW) beneficiaries within the Ejura Municipality under the SOS-Green Project graduated on Wednesday 2nd March, 2022.

Their passing out came into fruition consequent to a six-month successful Life Employability Skills and Orientational Technical training held within the municipality under the CFW; a sub model of the European Union funded Green project.

The project is carried out by officials of SOS Children's Villages-Kumasi in partnership with the United Nations Capital Development Fund.

Certificates of participation were presented by implementing officials to trainees plus special awards to outstanding beneficiaries.

Out of the total number that graduated, 4 were males whiles 43 were recorded as females.

Addressing the occasion as the guest speaker, Municipal Chief Executive Dr. Kingsley Osei highlighted by way of acknowledgement some initiatives undertaken by officials under the Capital Projects i.e. the construction of culvert at Badukrom and a mechanized borehole at Sabonline.

He extolled implementers on how they financially resourced beneficiaries throughout the period of training and also commended the graduates for availing themselves for the training.

Dr. Kingsley Osei challenged beneficiaries to act as ambassadors of the project “by putting into productive use the knowledge you have gained from the training so that your brothers and sisters would be motivated to take up the opportunity when the door is open for another season”.

Coordinator for the Project Mr. Shaibu Fuseini strongly applauded them for their commitment and admonished them to make good use of the knowledge and financial benefits earned.

Touching on the focus of the project, SOS-Children’s Villages-Kumasi, Mr. Bernard Amoako said they embraced the need to empower Ghanaians on the need to take up professions that will not impact the environment negatively.

He said that often times most human activities such as illegal mining, deforestation, bush fire among others end up affecting the environment and may impose a damaging repercussion on the next generation.

He thanked officials of UNCDF for their collaborative role in the implementation of the project.

Adding his voice, Nathan Asamoah an official of UNCDF in his address underscored the essence of the project.

He brought to light that officials after realizing that most youth are unemployed and that the effect of climate change is adversely affecting the environment, UNCDF saw the need to capitalize on the latter to resolve the former.

Though government is putting up projects in various parts of the country, he noted that the Cash for Work (CFW) model unlike the preceding has in place a mechanism that ensures that almost every community member is involved in the execution of every project.

Nathan Asamoah raised the above amidst hope that all assemblies develop similar mechanism.