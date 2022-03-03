Ransford Tetteh appointed chairman of GNA Board

Mr Ransford Tetteh, a former Acting Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited has been appointed as Board Chair of the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Mr Tetteh, prior to the current appointment, had served as a member of the board.

Other members of the Board are: Mrs Ivy Hoetu, Mr Daniel Addai, Dr N. A. Ibrahim Lartey, Mr Peter Claver Nibepwo Sangber-Dery, Dr Charles Kwening, Ms Juliet Amoah and Mr Kofi Owusu, the General Manager.

This was contained in a press release by the National Media Commission (NMC) signed by its Executive Director, Mr George Sarpong.

This is in accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449) and in consultation with the President.

Mr Tetteh is an advocate of sustainable development having studied Development, Governance, Law and Democracy at the Institute for Development Studies of the University of Cape Coast for his master's degree and Post Graduate Diploma in Communication Studies at the University of Ghana.

Between 2006 and 2013, he was the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and served on the Governing Council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) from 2006 to 2016.

A product of the GIJ, he is also a Gordon Fisher Fellow of the Massey College of the University of Toronto, Canada, during the 2000/2001 academic year.

The NMC further stated that, in consultation with the President, it had appointed some other persons to the governing boards of public corporations managing the state-owned media.

For the Graphic Communications Company Limited, the following persons have been appointed: Professor Olivia Frimpong Kwapong, Chair, Mrs Ivy Austin, Dr Valentin Kwasi Mensah, Mr Ebenezer Asante Sefa, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Mr. Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey, Yaw D. Oppong Esq. and Mr Ato Afful, the Managing Director.

The News Times Corporation is chaired by Dr Kwaku Rockson with Prof. Kofi Quashigah, Mrs Victoria Natsu, Mr Donald Gwira, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Mr. Kofi Marrah, Mr Samuel Akwasi S. Sarfo, Ms Doris Adabasu Kuwornu and Mr Adu Owusu, Managing Director, as members.

Prof. Samuel Debrah chairs the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation with Mrs Efuah Ghartey, Dr Kwame Nyamekye, Mrs Ama Serwah Nerquay, Mr. Peter Yarquah, Mr. Thomas Bronii, Mr Adjei Afriyie Nketia, Mr. Samuel Kojo Intsiaba, Dr. Tannoh Debrah and Prof. Amin Alhassan, the Director General, as board members.

GNA