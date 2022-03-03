ModernGhana logo
Bogoso: Reconstructed Appiatse road opened to motorists

General News Bogoso: Reconstructed Appiatse road opened to motorists
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Appiatse portion of the Bogoso to Anyanfuri highway which was closed due to the tragic explosion that occurred in the community has been reopened to motorists.

The tragedy left a crack in the middle of the road which made it impossible for motorists to ply that route.

A detour was however created for motorists.

A ceremony was held on Thursday, 3 March 2022 to cut a tape for the reopening of the road.

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Mavis Nkansah Boadu, who cut the tape, noted that the road was 85 percent complete.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor had said the model community that the government has promised to rebuild for the people of Appiatse will begin soon and be completed within 6-12 months.

The Minister made this known in an interview with BBC on Wednesday, 16th February, 2022, during which he also announced government's robust plan to rebuild the community in three phases.

He explained that the first stage which has already been provided are tents and related materials for the victims to occupy in the interim. Stage two he said will see the provision of temporary structures and the third are actual construction blocks works and livelihood support for the people.

The entire Appiatse community was destroyed when the explosion occurred.

Various organisations have since been donating to a support fund instituted to rebuild the community.

Source: classfmonline.com

