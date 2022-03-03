AG calls for Rev. Owusu Bempah, six others case docket for study, advice

03.03.2022 LISTEN

The Office of the Attorney General has called for the case docket involving Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International and six others.

This is to enable the Office study the docket and offer advice on it.

The court had originally slated today to commence with the trial by calling the first prosecution witness, Patricia Oduro Kwarteng aka Agradaa. She is the complainant in the matter.

Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey told an Accra Circuit Court, "We cannot proceed today but because of certain developments, we may not be able.”

Chief Inspector Terkpetey said the Head of Prosecution at the Greater Accra Regional Police had directed him to inform the court that" the docket in respect of this matter was called by the Office of the Attorney General for study.

As we speak, the docket is in the office of the Attorney General. I therefore cannot proceed. I will take further orders from the office of the Head of Prosecution as to the way forward.”

Due to the development, the trial judge, Mrs Evelyn Asamoah adjourned the matter to March 24.

General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and six others are facing charges.

The charges are Conspiracy to commit offensive conduct Conducive to the breach of peace, offensive conduct to the breach of peace, Conspiracy to commit threat of death and threat of death.

The other six are Mensah Ofori, Bright Berchie, Kwabena Nyarko aka Matata, Nana Acheampong, Nana Brown and Kwame Amoh.

This was after they were discharged and rearrested on Wednesday, November 11, last year.

They have all pleaded not guilty to charges.

They have each been granted bail in the sums of GHC100, 000.

Accused were said to have threatened to kill self-acclaimed fetish priestess-turned-evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa.

They were said to have stormed the house of Nana Agradaa on September 8, 2021, with heavily built men amidst shouting, “We will kill you.”

Rev. Owusu Bempah is alleged to have instructed the men to bring Nana Agradaa out so they could teach her a lesson.

The Police however were called to the scene.

GNA