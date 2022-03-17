ModernGhana logo
17.03.2022 Social News

Mallam urges government to help revive collapsed local businesses to grow the economy

17.03.2022 LISTEN

A Kumasi-based renowned Mallam, Mallam Zaak who is the Managing Director of Mallam Zaak Herbal & Spiritual Centre has made a passionate appeal to the government to come out with measures that would help revive the collapsed businesses in the country.

He said parts of the problems confronting the country can be linked to the number of businesses that have been collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the correspondent, Mallam Zaak who also doubles as a transport operator and farmer noted that government played a significant role to cushion many businesses to survive during the crucial moments of the pandemic.

He however stressed that some of the companies which did not enjoy any financial support from the government have been faced out from business with few others struggling to survive.

According to Mallam Zaak, the collapse of businesses has increased the unemployment rate in the country, a situation that threatens national security.

He indicated that crime and other social vices will rise as many youth idle about without any meaningful job.

According to him, it is his desire to see the revival of the collapsed businesses to grow the economy and address the job losses.

Mallam Zaak reiterated that it is against this background that he is pleading with the government to adopt measures to revive indigenous businesses.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

