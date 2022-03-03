Police Inspector and wife die in accident at Akuse

A Police Chief Inspector at Osiem Police Station in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region, James Tey, and his wife were both involved in an accident with the man dying on the spot at Akuse.

According to reports, the accident occurred near the Government Hospital at Akuse in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality where the vehicle was found in a stream.

The Police in a report said on reaching Marigo junction near the Akuse government hospital, they found a Nissan salon car with registration number GR 7365-10 in the nearby channel full of water.

The report added that, with the help of the Volta River Authority (VRA) Fire Service, the accident car was pulled out from the channel immediately and the lifeless bodies of two occupants were discovered.

The Police found a personal diary and a handcuff in the car and upon further checks, it turned out that the male deceased was Chief Inspector James Tey while the other was his wife.

The bodies have since been deposited at Akuse Government morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations suggest the Police Chief Inspector was crossed by a motor rider. In an attempt to avoid hitting the biker, the policeman rather crashed the vehicle, ending up in the river at Akuse.

The occupants died on the spot.

