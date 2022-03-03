E/R: All 1200 students, teachers of Abetifi Technical Institute shit in people's farms

03.03.2022 LISTEN

Students numbering 1200 at Abetifi Technical Institute (ABTEC) in the Kwahu East district of the Eastern Region have resorted to open defecation.

According to reports, the school has been out of a befitting toilet facility since the collapse of the existing one as a result of a blast.

The lack of toilet facilities in the school for both the girls and boys population as well as teachers have compelled them to resort to a makeshift pit-hole toilet.

Accra FM’s reporter in the Eastern Region, Isaac Osei reported that farmers who have their farms around the school have had the course to complain to the school management about the level at which their farms are inundated with feaces by the students.

Speaking on the dire situation of the school on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM Thursday, March 3, 2022, Chief Security Officer of the school, Benjamin Ofori Ansong said the school established in 1977 had its makeshift toilet facility overwhelmed as a result of the introduction of the free Senior Secondary School programme by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.

He noted that even though a modern biogas toilet facility has been built by the Kwahu East District Assembly, it has not been handed over to the management of the school by the contractor.

The Chief Security who had been working in the school since 2003 added that the facility had been completed over a year ago but had no water.

He explained that getting water in the dry season is a problem in the Abetifi area although an empty poly tank and a pumping machine have been affixed to the facility.

He noted that the principal of the school has tried his best to have the problems of the school addressed to no avail.

The Assemblyman for Domekubase Christian-Quarters Electoral Area, Agyapong Boahen admitted that the Assembly has built a new biogas facility but the challenge is the scarcity of water in the school and for that matter the whole Abetifi area.

Source: Classfmonline.com