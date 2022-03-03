ModernGhana logo
Fuel Hikes: Am dropping mine; also drop your SUVs, V8s for Toyota Corolla — NPP MP

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

In view of the disheartening hikes in fuel prices, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi suggests a lifestyle modification.

Speaking on Joy News today, he stated that it will be wise for Ghanaians to change from the opulent lifestyle to a low budget life in order to survive the current economic bites.

According to him, those who own Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) like the V8s and others with bigger engines should consider getting vehicles with smaller engine capacities to cut down their consumption of fuel.

He urges his colleague MPs to follow in his footsteps and ditch their V8s for Toyota Corolla with lower consumption yet very comfortable and luxurious as well for the meant time.

“Lifestyle modification is the way to go. We all need to readjust in the short term until we figure out a way to go.

"Another suggestion I have made that some people don’t like is that with your SUVs that is the Sports Utility Vehicles like the V8s, your monthly consumption can be reduced if you just tipped down to your Lapaz Toyotas, corollas and the likes which could help us.

"I am actually considering a much smaller car for my trips to parliament so that I can save some money so these are lifestyle modifications,” he shared on Joy News

His comment follows the very recent fuel hike which has crossed the Ghc8 mark and how it has affected every aspect of life.

Meanwhile, fuel is projected to go up again next week due to the shocks on the international market.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

