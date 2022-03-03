Asene-Manso -Akroso DCE, accountant caught in an alleged GHS24K fake robbery web

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Asene-Manso -Akroso in the Eastern Region, Alex Inkoom, and his accountant, Mr. Prince Amoah are helping the Oda police in their investigations into the matter of theft of GHS 24,600 meant for Persons with Disability.

According to Class FM’s Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the fact of the case according to a police source is that, on Friday 10, 2022, the DCE gave a cheque for GHS24,600.00 to the accountant, Mr. Amoah to cash at a bank to purchase some items for distribution to Persons with Disability in the district.

Mr. lnkoom directed the accountant to send the cash to his residence at Asene for checking before continuing his journey to the Assembly at Manso for which he (Accountant) complied.

After Mr. Inkoom and the accountant had checked the money at the former's residence at Asene, he (DCE) told Mr. Amoah to go and wait for him at the Assembly at Akyem Manso for him to come and finaliSe the items that would be purchased for distribution to the persons living with a disability.

According to the police source, when Mr. Amoah got into a taxi from Asene to Manso, a distance of about six kilometers, the accountant claimed that armed robbers attacked him in the outskirts of Batabi in the broad daylight, snatched the bag containing the cash, dumped him in the bush and bolted with the money.

When journalist, Kwame Appiah-Kubi contacted the Oda Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Daniel Amoako, and the Oda Divisional Police Commander, ACP, F. S Adikah on the issue, they confirmed that they were investigating the case.

They, however, refused to give details about the issue with the explanation that they had not completed investigations into the matter

Source: Classfmonline.com