MPs don’t get free fuel; we even buy our own food — Dafeamekpor

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has said parliamentarians are responsible for the fuel they use.

He indicated that MPs do not receive the service for free.

Speaking on the 'AM Show' on Joy News, he stated that people have been deceived to believe that MPs enjoy free fuel.

According to him, the current fuel hikes and economic hardship is hitting them as well.

“People think that we get free fuel, it’s not true. Somebody told me just last week that he was horrified to hear we buy our own fuel. People think we are fed every day in parliament; we buy our own food. We are not fed everyday like others think. We are not given free fuel we buy our own fuel so the prices are biting all of us,” he intimated.

Sharing his experience on the difficulties MPs face in their constituencies, he stated that even though their pockets may be a bit deeper than the average Ghanaian it is not as deep as many believed.

He stressed that a chunk of their monies are spent on their constituents who knock at their doors with all manner of financial demands.

The MP indicated that some constituents come to him for school fees, monies for hospital bills, individual building projects and other issues.

Before his monthly salary arrives, which according to him has been delayed this month, there is nothing left for him due to commitments made to his constituents.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

