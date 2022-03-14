ModernGhana logo
14.03.2022 Social News

GPRTU Chairman pleads with Ghanaians to bear with the new fares

The "Zone 8" Vice Chairman of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Private Road And Transport Union (GPRTU) Mr Kwesi Boamah has stressed the need for commuters to bear with the transport associations over the new lorry fares in the country.

He said the transport sector for a long time has not increased lorry fares despite the constant hikes in fuel prices.

Mr Boamah who also doubles as the chairman of the Kumasi Sofoline Lorry Terminal made the submission in reaction to confusion and misunderstanding between drivers and passengers in some parts of Kumasi over the new fares.

Boamah who also ranked as a Working Committee Member of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Private Road And Transport Union indicated that the transport unions have been operating at loss due to constant hikes in fuel prices.

Also, as a chairman of the Sofoline-Ahensan Drivers Union of GPRTU Boamah blamed the flouting drivers who are not registered members of any of the Unions for the current misunderstanding.

To make sure that peace prevails between drivers and passengers with regard to the new fares, chairman Boamah advised passengers to cooperate by way of boarding station cars to their various destinations.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

