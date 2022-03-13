Assemblyman donates motorbike to support National Fire Service

In his quest to ensure that firefighters at the Manso Nkwanta branch of the Ghana National Fire Service work to satisfaction and curb the persistent fire outbreaks within the District, the Assemblyman for the Manso Moseaso Electoral Area in the Ashanti Region, Mr Daniel Kweku Mensah (aka DKM) has donated a motorbike to the Service.

Making the presentation on Thursday February 24, 2022, Mr Mensah said his gesture follows the several appeals the District Fire Service made to the public to help it render quality services in times of disasters.

DKM who is also vying for the post of constituency organizer on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party urges the GNFS to take good care of the motorbike to enhance their operations.

Receiving the offer, the Deputy Fire Officer of the station, Mr Alorye applauded him for the kind gesture.

Mr Alorye appealed to philanthropists, churches and well-meaning Ghanaians in the District to emulate the shining example of Mr Mensah by way of supporting his outfit to enable them render uninterrupted service to the people.