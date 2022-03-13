ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Assemblyman donates motorbike to support National Fire Service

Social News Assemblyman donates motorbike to support National Fire Service
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

In his quest to ensure that firefighters at the Manso Nkwanta branch of the Ghana National Fire Service work to satisfaction and curb the persistent fire outbreaks within the District, the Assemblyman for the Manso Moseaso Electoral Area in the Ashanti Region, Mr Daniel Kweku Mensah (aka DKM) has donated a motorbike to the Service.

Making the presentation on Thursday February 24, 2022, Mr Mensah said his gesture follows the several appeals the District Fire Service made to the public to help it render quality services in times of disasters.

DKM who is also vying for the post of constituency organizer on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party urges the GNFS to take good care of the motorbike to enhance their operations.

Receiving the offer, the Deputy Fire Officer of the station, Mr Alorye applauded him for the kind gesture.

Mr Alorye appealed to philanthropists, churches and well-meaning Ghanaians in the District to emulate the shining example of Mr Mensah by way of supporting his outfit to enable them render uninterrupted service to the people.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
E/R: Man shot dead at Tweapease
13.03.2022 | Social News
Teacher allegedly strangled to death by her husband at Gomoa Ajumako
12.03.2022 | Social News
Appiatse township to be reconstructed in 12 months — Benito Owusu Bio
13.03.2022 | Social News
Bullion van robberies: Security analyst calls for public inquiry into alleged police involvement
12.03.2022 | Social News
Reject Asiedu Nketia's 'unwise' slap comment — Koku Anyidoho tells NDC MPs; wants him hauled before Privileges Committee
12.03.2022 | Social News
Parliament should’ve been part of case challenging Deputy Speakers’ right to vote – Martin Kpebu
12.03.2022 | Social News
Man found dead, wrapped in plastic under bridge at Ho
12.03.2022 | Social News
Ablekuma Central MP donate towards Greater Accra Regional Maulid
12.03.2022 | Social News
Effutu celebrates International Women's Day
12.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line