Police arrest peddlers of unregistered prescription-only Nkoy and Nnompe Nnompe drugs

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), with the assistance of the police, has arrested peddlers of unregistered medicines known as Nkoyo and Nnompe Nnompe tablets.

According to the FDA, these products, which are not registered, are sold as herbal preparations and claim to treat pain and inflammatory diseases.

The FDA said its laboratory analysis has shown that each container has a steroid tablet and an anti-inflammatory tablet.

“These unregistered drugs contain active ingredients classified as prescription-only medicines in unknown quantities”.

“These products may also contain other unknown substances”, the FDA noted in a statement, adding: “The continuous use of these products without proper prescriptions and guidance can lead to serious adverse health effects such as headaches, stomach pains, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, depression, high blood pressure, indigestion, restlessness, black or tarry stool and insomnia among others”.

The FDA said the seized products have been safely disposed of.

The FDA noted that it is also assisting the security agencies in their investigations to ensure that all those involved are apprehended and dealt with appropriately.

The authority is warning the public to be cautious of the operations of peddlers of drugs in the open market and through other unapproved means and rather deal with only licensed pharmacies for all their prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines to avoid incidences of substandard and falsified medicines.

The FDA said it will continue its surveillance activities and collaborate with the relevant agencies to combat the operations of those dealing with these unregistered drugs.

---Classfmonline.com

