E-levy: One NPP MP down with stroke in ICU – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed that one of the 137 MPs of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is stroke-stricken.

“They keep going around as if they have the numbers to pass the e-levy by themselves but they cannot”, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia told Nana Aba Anamoah on Accra-based Starr FM on Wednesday, 2 February 2022, adding: “Now, you have one of your MPs struck down by stroke; he is in intensive care as we speak”.

The 1.75 per cent e-levy has been a thorny issue in parliament.

The majority caucus is pushing for its passage but the minority caucus has rallied support against it.

Even though the government has reviewed it to 1.5 per cent, the minority side has still refused to play ball.

The adamancy of the opposition has forced the government to hold a series of town hall meetings with the intention to educate and sensitise Ghanaians to the rationale behind the levy.

The majority side needs the corporation of the minority caucus in the hung parliament to break the 137 – 137 tie.

With the MP for Dome Kwabennya, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, of the majority side, being out of the jurisdiction for several weeks and another majority caucus MP being bedridden by stroke, the majority side has been making efforts to lobby the minority caucus to pass the levy but to no avail.

