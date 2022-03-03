Coups: I won’t be chasing people over 'imaginary' comments – Former Attorney General to Godfred Dame

A former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Yao Obed Asamoah, has brushed aside the decision of the current Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Dame to arrest and arraign people who make “imaginary” comments about coups.

According to Dr Obed Asamoah, as AG, he will not be fixated with people who make statements or comments in over-excitement in relation to coups in the country.

“I don’t think as AG, the way to go is to go after people who fantasise over coups,” the man who served in the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) led by late President Jerry John Rawlings, said.

He noted that quite often, some of these comments are made out of over-excitement and not the reality on the ground.

In his view, some of these comments coming from civilians are just imaginary and nothing more.

Dr Asamoah said if he were the AG, he would not arrest people for coup comments of that nature.

The former AG parried moves by some political watchers that Prof. Raymond Atubuga, the Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, be arrested for his comment that Ghana is ripe for a coup due to the economic downturn.

He stressed that coups are not situations to be toyed with.

He advised Ghanaians to pray against a coup in the country.

“Coups are all the time not justified and unpleasant,” he said.

Dr Asamoah said this on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.

Earlier, Prof Atuguba had said Ghana may be ripe for a coup unless the government acts quickly.

His assessment, he noted, partly stemmed from doctoral research conducted on why some coups succeed and others do not, using Ghana as a case study.

Source: Classfmonline.com