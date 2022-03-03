Sunyani Technical University to demolish illegal structures on its land

Management of the Sunyani Technical University says all illegal buildings and other landed properties on the institution’s land will soon be demolished to pave the way for some proposed expansion works to be undertaken as part of the University’s Strategic and Master Plans.

The University, for instance, wants to construct a 5,000-bed capacity hostel for its ever-increasing number of students but cannot find any suitable space for the project due to the invasion on its land by some unscrupulous private developers who continue to put up all kinds of illegal structures despite consistent warnings by both the University authorities and the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, especially in the last three to four years.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, stated this last Wednesday during a working visit to the institution by the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Ansu Kumi.

After a brief meeting between the MCE and Management of the University, Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah led the MCE and his entourage to some portions of the institution’s land which have been encroached upon by some residents with impunity.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the encroached part of the University’s land constitutes about one-third of the total acreage of land of the institution.

Initial tussle

“All these structures that you see here are illegal structures. They entered here and encroached portions of our land and when they started the construction some two to three years ago, the university marshalled its forces and demolished more than 30 houses. They took us to court but could not produce any document to support their case and the case is still pending at the court”, he explained.

“But we came back later only to realize that the same people had come back to the site to continue with their illegal activities so actually it is a very serious matter and as a matter of urgency, the University would have to come back to demolish all these structures…”

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, for his part, assured the Vice-Chancellor and management of STU of his support toward the demolishing exercise by the university.

“I’ve just been hinted by the Physical Planning Officer that some of the owners of these structures have come to the Assembly and so what I intend doing is that we’ll invite them and find out how they managed to secure these lands”, the MCE stated.

He said the Assembly was ever ready to work together with the university to ensure that those lands were protected to facilitate future expansion activities.

Some management staff who joined the VC to take the MCE and his entourage round were the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof J.S Korantwi-Barimah; the Registrar, Mr. S.A Obour; the Director of Finance, Dr. Prince Menzo; the Director of Works, Dr. Alexander Edufful as well as Mr. Stephen Yeboah and Mr. Job Manu, the two Deputy Registrars.