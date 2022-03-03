ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC sends 'wise man' Ablakwa to Romania to assess conditions of Ghanaians escaping Ukraine

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines NDC sends 'wise man' Ablakwa to Romania to assess conditions of Ghanaians escaping Ukraine
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has arrived in Romania to assess the conditions of Ghanaians who have escaped war-torn Ukraine.

The European country has been under attack by Russia for the past week with several people reported dead amid ongoing bombings.

As the world prays for an end to the war, Ghanaian students in Ukraine have been battling their way out of devasted Ukraine to safer grounds.

Despite the struggles, over 200 Ghanaians have already crossed the border into Romania with some ready to be evacuated back home.

In order to have first-hand knowledge of the conditions of the Ghanaians, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has arrived in Romania.

“This morning I arrived in Bucharest, Romania which shares a southern border with Ukraine to visit our Ghanaian students who escaped from the conflict in Ukraine.

“The visit affords me the opportunity to closely assess their conditions and to better understand from their unique perspective how our nation can be more helpful to them as I engage them directly,” Mr. Ablakwa said in his Facebook post.

From the post where he is seen interacting with some students in Bucharest, the North Tongu MP applauded Ahmed Tijani Abubakr of Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Prague for his impressive consular services which have been praised by the students.

He further commended the Romanians for their exceptional kindness, while noting that Ghana owes the country a debt of gratitude.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
I'll be surprised if foolish Raymond Atubiga is not invited for coup comments — KT Hammond
03.03.2022 | Headlines
NPP MPs lack the numbers to pass e-levy; one MP is down with stroke – Asiedu Nketia alleges
03.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo awards 36 BECE pupils
03.03.2022 | Headlines
Empowering women critical to economic growth and development — Bagbin
03.03.2022 | Headlines
“I’m frightened” — Haruna Iddrisu expresses worry over deteriorating security situation in Bawku
02.03.2022 | Headlines
[email protected]: Eschew acts of divisiveness, self-centeredness — Akufo-Addo urrge Ghanaians
02.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches Digitalized National Assay Laboratory
02.03.2022 | Headlines
Two of the VIP bus robbers who asked for prayers from victims killed; one grabbed
02.03.2022 | Headlines
The constitution didn't say 15 consecutive days — Speaker Bagbin schools CSOs on absentee MPs
02.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line