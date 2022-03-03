NDC sends 'wise man' Ablakwa to Romania to assess conditions of Ghanaians escaping Ukraine

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has arrived in Romania to assess the conditions of Ghanaians who have escaped war-torn Ukraine.

The European country has been under attack by Russia for the past week with several people reported dead amid ongoing bombings.

As the world prays for an end to the war, Ghanaian students in Ukraine have been battling their way out of devasted Ukraine to safer grounds.

Despite the struggles, over 200 Ghanaians have already crossed the border into Romania with some ready to be evacuated back home.

In order to have first-hand knowledge of the conditions of the Ghanaians, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has arrived in Romania.

“This morning I arrived in Bucharest, Romania which shares a southern border with Ukraine to visit our Ghanaian students who escaped from the conflict in Ukraine.

“The visit affords me the opportunity to closely assess their conditions and to better understand from their unique perspective how our nation can be more helpful to them as I engage them directly,” Mr. Ablakwa said in his Facebook post.

From the post where he is seen interacting with some students in Bucharest, the North Tongu MP applauded Ahmed Tijani Abubakr of Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Prague for his impressive consular services which have been praised by the students.

He further commended the Romanians for their exceptional kindness, while noting that Ghana owes the country a debt of gratitude.