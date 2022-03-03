NPP MPs lack the numbers to pass e-levy; one MP is down with stroke – Asiedu Nketia alleges

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia has alleged that one of the Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Majority side has suffered a stroke and is currently in intensive care.

According to him, it is a major blow for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs in the hung parliament at a time they hope to have all members in the house to push for the approval of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Wednesday, Johnson Asiedu Nketia insisted that with one NPP down with a stroke, the Majority is lacking the numbers in the house to approve the new levy.

“They keep going around as if they have the numbers to pass the E-levy by themselves but they cannot. Now you have one of your MPs struck down by stroke, he is in intensive care as we speak,” the NDC General Secretary claimed.

The E-Levy late last year was introduced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to Parliament when he presented the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal of the ruling government.

At the time, the charge was 1.75% on all financial electronic transactions that exceed GHS100 per day.

However, after disapproval from the Minority with backing from Ghanaians, the charge was revised and reduced to 1.50%.

Unfortunately, it did not do the trick with the Minority in Parliament still against the passing of the levy.

At a time when the Majority is unable to have all of its 137 MPs in the house, it has become difficult to pass the E-Levy.