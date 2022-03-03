ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP MPs lack the numbers to pass e-levy; one MP is down with stroke – Asiedu Nketia alleges

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia has alleged that one of the Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Majority side has suffered a stroke and is currently in intensive care.

According to him, it is a major blow for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs in the hung parliament at a time they hope to have all members in the house to push for the approval of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview on Wednesday, Johnson Asiedu Nketia insisted that with one NPP down with a stroke, the Majority is lacking the numbers in the house to approve the new levy.

“They keep going around as if they have the numbers to pass the E-levy by themselves but they cannot. Now you have one of your MPs struck down by stroke, he is in intensive care as we speak,” the NDC General Secretary claimed.

The E-Levy late last year was introduced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to Parliament when he presented the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal of the ruling government.

At the time, the charge was 1.75% on all financial electronic transactions that exceed GHS100 per day.

However, after disapproval from the Minority with backing from Ghanaians, the charge was revised and reduced to 1.50%.

Unfortunately, it did not do the trick with the Minority in Parliament still against the passing of the levy.

At a time when the Majority is unable to have all of its 137 MPs in the house, it has become difficult to pass the E-Levy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
I'll be surprised if foolish Raymond Atubiga is not invited for coup comments — KT Hammond
03.03.2022 | Headlines
NDC sends 'wise man' Ablakwa to Romania to assess conditions of Ghanaians escaping Ukraine
03.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo awards 36 BECE pupils
03.03.2022 | Headlines
Empowering women critical to economic growth and development — Bagbin
03.03.2022 | Headlines
“I’m frightened” — Haruna Iddrisu expresses worry over deteriorating security situation in Bawku
02.03.2022 | Headlines
[email protected]: Eschew acts of divisiveness, self-centeredness — Akufo-Addo urrge Ghanaians
02.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia launches Digitalized National Assay Laboratory
02.03.2022 | Headlines
Two of the VIP bus robbers who asked for prayers from victims killed; one grabbed
02.03.2022 | Headlines
The constitution didn't say 15 consecutive days — Speaker Bagbin schools CSOs on absentee MPs
02.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line