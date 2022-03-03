Empowering women critical to economic growth and development — Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has said Ghana’s effort at economic growth and national development will achieve very little results unless attention is paid to the development of women so they could take up their positions at the forefront of national endeavors.

He was speaking during a courtesy call on him by the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency, Mrs. Annette Chao Garcia, at the Parliament House in Accra yesterday.

Rt. Hon. Bagbin said “our mothers served as the very foundation for our journey up the ladder of education. They were our first teachers and guided us along the path of education. It is imperative that we facilitate their education, build their capacity and empower them, else, Ghana will labor in vain.”

He paid glowing tribute to the people of Cuba, describing them as a fine example of what a determined people can achieve. He referred to the blockade of Cuba by the United States of America (USA) and how the people of Cuba have withstood the might of the USA through their fearlessness, unity and sheer determination.

Besides, he said, Cuba has over the years, identified and focused on the basic essentials of life – health, education, food, simplicity and happiness. He wondered why other countries, Ghana included, are still locked in a mad rush to acquire items of vanity in the midst of poverty.

The Speaker spoke about the stalled Mosquito Project, the delivery of which Cuba was leading in Ghana. The objective of the project was to eliminate malaria in Ghana. He was hopeful that the project will resume soon.

Mrs. Garcia was appreciative of the support Cuba has continued to receive from Ghana over the years at various international fora which has characterized the long-standing relations and strong partnership that have existed between the two countries.

The opportunities Cuba offers Ghanaians for education and the historic and continuous collaboration in the area of health, she said, was just a way of showing appreciation to the government and people of Ghana for their support.

Hon. Kofi Attor, Special Aide to the Speaker of Parliament, spoke about the various support that Cuba has extended to African countries, particularly Ghana, and said Cuba deserves the solidarity of Ghana and Africa in reciprocity.

Hon. Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahim, Member of Parliament for Salaga South, referred to the commitment of Cuban doctors to their job and their preparedness to work in very remote areas in Ghana as very supportive and exemplary.

Hon. Alhassan Abdallah Iddi, Member of Parliament for Salaga North, commended Cuba for the immense value they have delivered to Ghana through the training of a number of middle-class technicians and artisans, as well as other professional training programmes.