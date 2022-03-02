More pedestrians killed in Tema in 2021

Sixty-two (62) pedestrians were knocked down and killed by motor vehicles in the Tema Region, last year, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Paul Bruce Amoah of the Regional Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), has announced.

He said 58 others got injured - suffered cuts and broken bones.

He described the number of pedestrian knock-downs in the region as unacceptably high and attributed the situation to negligence.

DSP Amoah, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema underlined the need for people to be more careful when crossing the road.

They should heed road safety education and observe the safety regulation to prevent accidents, many of which were avoidable.

DSP Amoah expressed concern about the refusal of some pedestrians to use footbridges, zebra crossing points, and other designated safe road crossing points and instead run across the highway and thereby endangering their lives and that of other road users.

He advised drivers to be extra careful to help keep the roads safe for everybody.

GNA