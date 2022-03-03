NMC constitutes new governing boards for Graphic communications, GBC, two others

The National Media Commission (NMC) has announced newly constituted governing boards for four state-owned media houses including Graphic Communications Limited, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ghana News Agency, as well as New Times Corporation.

“In accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449), the National Commission has, in consultation with H.E The President, appointed the following persons to the governing boards of public corporations managing the state-owned media,” part of a press release issued by the NMC on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, has said.

Below is the composition of the governing boards for the various state-owned media companies:

Graphic Communication Company Limited

Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong – Chair Mrs. Ivy Austin Dr. Valentin Kwasi Mensah Mr. Ebenezer Asante Sefa Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur Mr. Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey Yaw D. Oppong Esq. Mr. Ato Afful (MD)

Ghana News Agency

Mr. Ransford Tetteh Mrs. Ivy Hoetu Mr. Daniel Addai Dr. N. A. Ibrahim Lartey Mr. Peter Claver Nibepwo Sangber-Dery Dr. Charles Kwening Ms. Juliet Amoah Mr. Kofi Owusu (GM)

New Times Corporation

Dr. Kwaku Rockson Prof. Kofi Quashigah Mrs. Victoria Natsu Mr. Donald Gwira Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa Mr. Kofi Marrah Mr. Samuel Akwasi S. Sarfo Ms. Doris Adabasu Kuwornu Mr. Adu Owusu (MD)

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation