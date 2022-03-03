ModernGhana logo
NMC constitutes new governing boards for Graphic communications, GBC, two others

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
NMC Executive Secretary George Sarpong

The National Media Commission (NMC) has announced newly constituted governing boards for four state-owned media houses including Graphic Communications Limited, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ghana News Agency, as well as New Times Corporation.

The newly constituted boards have been finalised in accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449), and consultation with the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“In accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449), the National Commission has, in consultation with H.E The President, appointed the following persons to the governing boards of public corporations managing the state-owned media,” part of a press release issued by the NMC on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, has said.

Below is the composition of the governing boards for the various state-owned media companies:

Graphic Communication Company Limited

  1. Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong – Chair
  2. Mrs. Ivy Austin
  3. Dr. Valentin Kwasi Mensah
  4. Mr. Ebenezer Asante Sefa
  5. Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur
  6. Mr. Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey
  7. Yaw D. Oppong Esq.
  8. Mr. Ato Afful (MD)

Ghana News Agency

  1. Mr. Ransford Tetteh
  2. Mrs. Ivy Hoetu
  3. Mr. Daniel Addai
  4. Dr. N. A. Ibrahim Lartey
  5. Mr. Peter Claver Nibepwo Sangber-Dery
  6. Dr. Charles Kwening
  7. Ms. Juliet Amoah
  8. Mr. Kofi Owusu (GM)

New Times Corporation

  1. Dr. Kwaku Rockson
  2. Prof. Kofi Quashigah
  3. Mrs. Victoria Natsu
  4. Mr. Donald Gwira
  5. Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa
  6. Mr. Kofi Marrah
  7. Mr. Samuel Akwasi S. Sarfo
  8. Ms. Doris Adabasu Kuwornu
  9. Mr. Adu Owusu (MD)

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

  1. Prof. Samuel Debrah
  2. Mrs. Efuah Ghartey
  3. Dr. Kwame Nyamekye
  4. Mrs. Ama Serwah Nerquay
  5. Mr. Peter Yarquah
  6. Mr. Thomas Bronii
  7. Mr. Adjei Afriyie Nketia
  8. Mr. Samuel Kojo Intsiaba
  9. Dr. Tannoh Debrah
  10. Prof. Amin Alhassan (D-G)

