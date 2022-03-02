ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Musician Becca's father accused of sexual abuse of female worker

By Ralph Apetorgbor
Social News Musician Becca's father accused of sexual abuse of female worker
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ministries Police Station has detained a victim of sexual abuse under the alleged order of Isaac Acheampong, father of musician Rebecca Akosua Acheampong popularly known as Becca, who is the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

Reports have it that the musician’s father has the habit of allegedly molesting his female workers and using his influence to threaten them when they attempt to expose him.

However luck eluded him when the latest victim mustered the courage to report Isaac Acheampong to the Ministries Police Station.

The CID handling the case called Isaac Acheampong on phone and after speaking with him, detained the victim.

The story has been confirmed by police sources familiar with the matter.

More soon!

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Speaker Bagbin petitioned to refer four MPs to privileges committee
02.03.2022 | Social News
More pedestrians killed in Tema in 2021
02.03.2022 | Social News
World leaders must stop Russia from further incursion on Ukraine — Ghana Muslim Mission
02.03.2022 | Social News
Greater Accra Independence Day to be held at El Wak stadium
02.03.2022 | Social News
Look out for ‘pray for us' robbery gang fugitives — Police tell Bekwai residents
02.03.2022 | Social News
Ghanaian arrested for smearing faeces on woman in New York
02.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: Suspected armed robber lynched at Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta
02.03.2022 | Social News
VIDEO: Come and join us if govt isn't paying your salaries — Mahama Cando riders to govt workers
02.03.2022 | Social News
Ketu South: NDC Organiser allegedly rapes Woman Organiser; accused of using position to 'chop' women
02.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line