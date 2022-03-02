“I’m frightened” — Haruna Iddrisu expresses worry over deteriorating security situation in Bawku

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu

02.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu has expressed worry over the security situation in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, when Interior Minister Ambrose Dery appeared before the House to answer questions, the Minority Leader complained of how security in Bawku has deteriorated.

He said he visited the area over the weekend and when he was returning to the capital on Tuesday, he was so frightened.

“I got back to Parliament yesterday, Tuesday, March 1 after travelling to Bawku. I am frightened what I saw entering Bawku. So I just want to draw his attention that let us not take the matter in Bawku lightly. On two occasions I was asked that I can’t enter here, that I can’t pass there.

“That is the extent of the heat manifesting in excessive arms in wrong hands. Citizens are just sitting across not relating to each other as they used to,” Haruna Iddrisu shared.

The Tamale South MP appealed to the Minister for Interior to work with the National Security to ensure Bawku becomes safer for residents.

“Driving back, I have been frightened and I think that the deteriorating security situation in Bawku must receive the necessary and urgent attention of you as Minister for the Interior and probably also for National Security,” the MP said.

After listening to the Tamale South MP, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery explained that there is a heavy security presence in Bawku as a proactive measure to prevent any violent incident.

He assured that his Ministry is on alert and will ensure residents are protected.

“Let me thank the Minority Leader for raising the matter which is very important to the security of this country. It all started with simple suspicion and later on, we deployed both military and police.

“When we did that it was an ordinary deployment until we were shocked by some occurrence which wasn’t easily understood and in view of the fact that it is near a border where you have the extremists being close. There is reinforcement, if you went there you have also seen the armour that had been deployed.

“We are also conscious of the fact that, that alone is not adequate so we had deployed the Peace Council to engage the area and the intervention of the Peace Council will bring down the tension that you saw. We are prepared to make sure that the status quo is respected and maintained and that no lawlessness is going to be tolerated,” Hon. Ambrose Dery noted.