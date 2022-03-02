ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.03.2022 Social News

C/R: Suspected armed robber lynched at Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta

C/R: Suspected armed robber lynched at Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta
02.03.2022 LISTEN

A suspected notorious armed robber has been lynched by residents of Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The incidents occurred Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 evening.

He was beaten to death after being caught stealing phones from a store in the area.

The deceased popularly known as “Junior” who was on the residents’ wanted list is said to have allegedly been breaking into the homes of people to steal.

According to the residents, all efforts to locate his whereabouts proved futile until they caught him red-handed stealing.

The suspect was subjected to severe beatings until he gave up the ghost.

His body has been deposited at the morgue.

The police have commenced investigations into the matter.

No arrest has been made so far.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Musician Becca's father accused of sexual abuse
02.03.2022 | Social News
Look out for ‘pray for us' robbery gang fugitives — Police tell Bekwai residents
02.03.2022 | Social News
Ghanaian arrested for smearing faeces on woman in New York
02.03.2022 | Social News
VIDEO: Come and join us if govt isn't paying your salaries — Mahama Cando riders to govt workers
02.03.2022 | Social News
Ketu South: NDC Organiser allegedly rapes Woman Organiser; accused of using position to 'chop' women
02.03.2022 | Social News
Prove to court that I've hand in Mills' death, going to shrines with Mahama pictures — Koku Anyidoho sues Bobie Ansah and NDC activist
02.03.2022 | Social News
Collins Dauda's $200m Saglemi case adjourned to April 4
02.03.2022 | Social News
Yirkasa Social Enterprise Empowers Women Enterpreneurs In Nandom Municipality
02.03.2022 | Social News
Ghanaians urged to appreciate, tolerate each other's culture
02.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line