VIDEO: Come and join us if govt isn't paying your salaries — Mahama Cando riders to govt workers

1 HOUR AGO

The Upper East Regional Secretary of the tricycle riders popularly known as Mahama Cando Mr. Salifu Baba Yahaya A.K.A (Puggy) has extended a call to the aggrieved unpaid public sector workers across the country to join them in their daily hustle on the streets.

His comment follows Finance Ministry's admission that it may struggle to pay salaries of public sector workers in the long run if the country’s revenue base, is not increased.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, he stated, “If the government cannot pay government workers, they should stop going to offices and come and join us. After all, we are even in for market women and that will even boost the work.”

According to Mr. Salifu Baba Yahaya A.K.A Puggy, they need more people to join the trade.

He noted that instead of waiting on government to pay them only God knows when they can find alternative means in the tricycle business to keep themselves and their families alive.

