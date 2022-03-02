Prove to court that I've hand in Mills' death, going to shrines with Mahama pictures — Koku Anyidoho sues Bobie Ansah and NDC activist

02.03.2022 LISTEN

Former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has sued radio broadcast Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah and an NDC activist known as ‘JM Ba Kwadwo’ for allegedly making certain damning allegations against him.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute in a radio interview said efforts to have his friend [ Bobie Ansah ] retract and apologize has proved futile hence the legal action against him.

“The said allegations were not authored by Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah but he re-produced the allegations on a programme on a station described as Pendream TV. A Youtube video clip was circulated in the name of a certain JM Ba Kwadwo,” he revealed.

According to Koku, open threats were issued verbally against him in the video clip including a brazen notice of plans to attack him.

“Also, I am widely accused of having a hand in the death of late President John Atta Mills, which sad event occurred on 24th July 2012.

“I am also accused of going to shrines with some pictures of former President John Dramani Mahama he took at a dinner with the sole aim of using foul means to end his life.”

“All that I’m asking the court is for Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah and JM Ba Kwadwo to prove their wild allegations against me, failure to do so, damage to the tune of one million Ghana cedis should be awarded against them.”

Mr. Anyidoho, prior to the suit, had also petitioned the Ghana Police Service for an official inquest into the death of late President Atta Mills.

According to him, the call is premised on the need to clear his name and save his reputation.

Koku also requested the police to investigate wild and damaging utterances shared in a youtube video and which was distributed by the Accra FM host, Kwabena Bobie Ansah.

---happyghana.com