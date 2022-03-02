ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.03.2022 Social News

Collins Dauda's $200m Saglemi case adjourned to April 4

Collins Dauda's $200m Saglemi case adjourned to April 4
02.03.2022 LISTEN

The Criminal Court Wednesday March 2 adjourned the case of former Works and Housing Minister Alhaji Collins Dauda to April 4.

The full trial will commence at the next hearing.

Collins Dauda and four others are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in the $200m Saglemi Housing Project.

The legal case management ended on Wednesday to pave way for the commencement of the trial set for April 4.

All five accused were in court.

The judicial case management set the tone for the trial and gives the guidelines and coordination for the trial. It also allowed the state prosecutors and the lawyers for the accused to file their witness statements.

Alhaji Collins Dauda is standing trial for his alleged involvement in the Saglemi housing project. He faces 52 charges including causing financial loss to the state, misapplying public property and issuing false certificates.

Other four individuals including the former works and housing Minister Kweku Agyeman Mensah are also standing trial for the same alleged offences

The state levelled the criminal charges against the five individuals for intentionally misapplying $200 million of state funds by paying for 1,412 affordable housing units at Saglemi, instead of 5,000 units, as Parliament had approved.

Council for the accused Gordon Edudzie Tameklo earlier told tv3 they were expecting the prosecutors to file their additional papers on the same day.

---3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
C/R: Suspected armed robber lynched at Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta
02.03.2022 | Social News
Ketu South: NDC Organiser allegedly rapes Woman Organiser; accused of using position to 'chop' women
02.03.2022 | Social News
Prove to court that I've hand in Mills' death, going to shrines with Mahama pictures — Koku Anyidoho sues Bobie Ansah and NDC activist
02.03.2022 | Social News
Yirkasa Social Enterprise Empowers Women Enterpreneurs In Nandom Municipality
02.03.2022 | Social News
Ghanaians urged to appreciate, tolerate each other's culture
02.03.2022 | Social News
Bawku conflict: Peace Council engaging stakeholders—Ambrose Dery
02.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: 6 pupils escape death as school building collapses at Assin Dawomako
02.03.2022 | Social News
More than 2 rounds of sex not good – 90-year-old taxi driver advises youth
02.03.2022 | Social News
Remove Prof. Atuguba from office over coup comment – Solomon Owusu to UG Council
02.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line