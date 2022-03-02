Collins Dauda's $200m Saglemi case adjourned to April 4

02.03.2022 LISTEN

The Criminal Court Wednesday March 2 adjourned the case of former Works and Housing Minister Alhaji Collins Dauda to April 4.

The full trial will commence at the next hearing.

Collins Dauda and four others are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in the $200m Saglemi Housing Project.

The legal case management ended on Wednesday to pave way for the commencement of the trial set for April 4.

All five accused were in court.

The judicial case management set the tone for the trial and gives the guidelines and coordination for the trial. It also allowed the state prosecutors and the lawyers for the accused to file their witness statements.

Alhaji Collins Dauda is standing trial for his alleged involvement in the Saglemi housing project. He faces 52 charges including causing financial loss to the state, misapplying public property and issuing false certificates.

Other four individuals including the former works and housing Minister Kweku Agyeman Mensah are also standing trial for the same alleged offences

The state levelled the criminal charges against the five individuals for intentionally misapplying $200 million of state funds by paying for 1,412 affordable housing units at Saglemi, instead of 5,000 units, as Parliament had approved.

Council for the accused Gordon Edudzie Tameklo earlier told tv3 they were expecting the prosecutors to file their additional papers on the same day.

---3news.com