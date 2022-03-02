ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawku conflict: Peace Council engaging stakeholders—Ambrose Dery

Social News Bawku conflict: Peace Council engaging stakeholders—Ambrose Dery
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Peace Council, has been deployed to Bawku to engage stakeholders to help bring peace to the Municipality, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, has disclosed.

The Minister made this known on the floor of Parliament, in his response to an expression of concern on the security situation in Bakwu by Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader.

Mr Dery reiterated that the intervention of the Peace Council would bring down the tension in the area, adding that the Bawku matter was very crucial to the security of this country.

He said the Government had deployed both military and police personnel, with heavy armoured vehicles to maintain the peace in the area.

He said in view of the fact that Bawku was near a border, where there were reported extremists' activities about 20km (across the border), the Government had re-enforced the security forces and that heavy armoured vehicles that had been deployed there.

“We are both conscious of the fact that that alone is not adequate, so we have deployed the Peace Council to engage the area and the intervention of the Peace Council will bring down the tension. But we are prepared to make sure that the status quo is respected and maintained, and that no lawlessness is going to be tolerated,” the Minister said.

Mr Iddrisu, who urged the Government not to take the security situation in Bawku lightly, recounted his visits to the Municipality, saying “on two occasions, I was asked you can't enter here, you can't pass here, you can't go here, that is the tip of the things manifesting in Bawku".

“Excessive arms in wrong hands and citizens are just sitting across, not relating to each other as they used to. I think that the deteriorating security situation in Bawku must receive the necessary attention of the Minister for the Interior and probably National Security.”

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
C/R: Suspected armed robber lynched at Denkyira Abuakwa Nkwanta
02.03.2022 | Social News
Ketu South: NDC Organiser allegedly rapes Woman Organiser; accused of using position to 'chop' women
02.03.2022 | Social News
Prove to court that I've hand in Mills' death, going to shrines with Mahama pictures — Koku Anyidoho sues Bobie Ansah and NDC activist
02.03.2022 | Social News
Collins Dauda's $200m Saglemi case adjourned to April 4
02.03.2022 | Social News
Yirkasa Social Enterprise Empowers Women Enterpreneurs In Nandom Municipality
02.03.2022 | Social News
Ghanaians urged to appreciate, tolerate each other's culture
02.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: 6 pupils escape death as school building collapses at Assin Dawomako
02.03.2022 | Social News
More than 2 rounds of sex not good – 90-year-old taxi driver advises youth
02.03.2022 | Social News
Remove Prof. Atuguba from office over coup comment – Solomon Owusu to UG Council
02.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line