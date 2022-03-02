C/R: 6 pupils escape death as school building collapses at Assin Dawomako

Six pupils from Assin Dawomako D/A Basic School in the Assin South District of the Central Region escaped death after a nine-unit abandoned dilapidated school building collapsed.

Information gathered revealed that the pupils were hiding in the building during heavy rainfall when the building collapsed and nearly killed them.

The building was commenced eleven years ago during the late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills regime.

It would be recalled that EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan reported that the Chiefs and the residents threatened to pull down the building due to its weak state but when the Member of Parliament for the area who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Education Hon. Rev John Intim Fordjour and then-District Chief Executive Hon. Derrick Owusu Ambros were contacted they promised to renovate and complete it but they failed to do so.

In an interview with some of the pupils, they said the building has become life-threatening to them and they become terrified when moving about during break time.

They are therefore calling on the Government, the Member of Parliament for the Assin South and the District Chief Executive to intervene and complete the building to prevent any deaths.

Some residents have vowed to pull down the building if the government fails to attend to it in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Chairman Osei Yaw Akoto said, the PTA has done its best for the building to be complete but all attempts have proved futile.

He noted that the school’s population has reduced drastically due to the nature of the abandoned dilapidated school building which has become a death trap.

Lastly, the Chief of Assin Dawomako Nana Sakyi Akomea also called for the pulling down of the building if the government has no immediate plans of completing it.

He nonetheless called on philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.

---kasapafmonline