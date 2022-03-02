More than 2 rounds of sex not good – 90-year-old taxi driver advises youth

A 90-year-old taxi driver at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly Agya Sampson popularly known as JoyDaddy has advised young guys to avoid too much sex in order to live long and healthy.

According to him, at his youthful age, a friend who was a doctor once advised him to avoid too much sex and also drink water every morning before doing anything.

Speaking in an interview with a YouTuber Kojo Eben of Lovers TV he said, my friend and a doctor once told me to avoid 3, 4 or more rounds of sex. During sexual intercourse, he told me to go for at least 2rounds no matter what even if the lady apply force. Moreover, I was told to drink water every morning the moment I wake up in bed., and by God’s grace I am still alive and strong.”

Joy Daddy who still drives a taxi said this has been his profession over a decade adding his parents could not take him to school.

“This is what I do to take care of the family. My father could not provide me any education. Although this taxi is old I am able to manage it and hoping to buy new one whenever I get the money but I am okay with what I have. I started driving long ago. I started using ‘Ostin A’ before Bedford back in the days.” He stated.

Watch full video here: