Ken Agyapong is just a jealous ‘ex’ because Adwoa Safo is now married – PNC

The Peoples National Convention, PNC, has jumped to the defence of embattled Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to the party, it views the constant ‘attacks’ on the MP as one founded on gender bias.

In a Twi interview on Accra—based Okay FM, General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabla entreated the New Patriotic Party, NPP, to engage the MP while toning down on the attacks on her.

Taking on Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, over scathing attacks on Adwoa Safo in recent times, Madam Nabla said his outburst stemmed out of jealousy.

She further urged the general public to disregard the comments made by the Assin Central MP.

“Kennedy Agyapong is not the husband of Adwoa Safo. Right now, nobody should even be listening to him because if someone is your ex, people must fear them more than anyone else.

“Now that Adwoa Safo is married, there will be that kind of enmity between them. So what he is saying, I don’t even want to hear it. It is amounting to jealousy.

“It is jealousy because previously when Adwoa Safo wasn’t married, did you hear Ken Agyapong come to vilify Adwoa Safo? Now that Adwoa Safo has a husband, when Ken Agyapong is speaking about her there’ll be some kind of jealousy in him. Ghanaians should not listen to ex-lover Kennedy Agyapong,” she said on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Janet Nabla also urged Parliament not to use the Dome-Kwabenya MP as a scapegoat in dealing with absentee MPs.

She asked that Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey should also be made to exit Parliament if the law on absenteeism is to be enforced.

“If you have children with someone, and she has landed in trouble…no matter what, you shouldn’t be doing what you are doing. He himself has not been in Parliament for 18 days. What we are saying is that if they want to remove Adwoa Safo, Honorable Ken Agyapong and Henry Quartey must also follow suit,” she said.

---kasapafmonline