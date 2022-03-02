ModernGhana logo
National service personnel cry over 2months allowance arrears

A group calling itself Concerned National Service Personnel (NSP) is asking government to pay personnel across the country, their two-month allowance arrears.

According to the group, it is the mandate of the National Service Scheme (NSS) to ensure that priority sectors in the country do not lack the requisite human resources needed for development.

It noted, however, that this is hampered in a way when “personnel mandated to augment the necessary sectors are hungry and have no transport fare to commute to work.”

A statement issued by the group on Monday, 1 March 2022, noted: “Personnel poised to serve the nation, as part of their civic responsibility, have been deprived of their two-month payment unnecessarily with no prior information in that regard.”

The group registered its displeasure with the delay in processing and paying the allowance.

It further called on “all discerning and well-meaning national service personnel to join” in the quest to press home their demand.

The statement continued: “It is readily apparent the only language that is understood is a strike action but we hope it doesn’t get to that.”

It added: “If our remuneration can’t be increased, it should be paid on time.”

classfmonline.com

