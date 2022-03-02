ModernGhana logo
Desist from leaking information out — Education Minister to Boards of institutions

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education has urged members of boards of institutions to desist from leaking out information on issues discussed at council meetings.

He said such acts were not only wrong but criminal.

Dr Adutwum, who was inauguring the Governing Board of the Cape Coast Technical University in Accra, said it was important that members of Council kept discussions at meetings confidential and focus on the interest of the institutions.

Dr Adutwum administered the oath of secrecy and oath of office to the fifteen-member board, with Professor Harold S. Amonoo-Kuofi as the Board Chairman.

He tasked the members of the board to bring their various expertise and experiences to bear to turn the fortunes of the University for national growth.

"We need to hear about Cape Coast Technical University based on your accomplishment, look for opportunities for transformation and support the Vice-Chancellor to succeed.

"Let's focus on what is critical according to the strategic plan of the University and move things forward on behalf of the University. You must operate within your mandate and the statute, which established you as a university," he advised.

Dr Adutwum urged all the Technical Universities to position themselves to match up with the government's industrialisation agenda by training students who could support the development of industry.

Prof Amonoo-Kuofi, on behalf of the members, pledged the readiness of the Council to work very hard to achieve its mandate towards the transformation of the University.

