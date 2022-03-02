Support the cause of rebuilding the post-covid-19 economy—Bawumia to Tripartite partners

02.03.2022 LISTEN

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday closed the maiden National Labour Conference, with a call to social partners to back efforts at rebuilding the national economy from the devastating impact of COVID-19 and current global threats.

The Government, he said, was still focused on building a modern prosperous private-sector led economy, anchored on a vision of a Ghana beyond aid.

The pursuit of a stable inclusive ago-economy, and the transformation and formalisation of the economy, leveraging technology, he said, needed the sustained support of the Organised Labour, Employers and other social partners.

The conference, which was opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, was held on the theme: "Strengthening Tripartism for Peaceful Labour Relations and Resilient Economy".

The two-day National Labour Conference, organised by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and its National Tripartite Constituents, provided a platform for participants to dispassionately discuss labour issues and shape government's approach towards resolution of labour matters.

They also discussed state of the national economy, conditions of service of public sector workers, public sector salaries, labour productivity, labour dispute prevention and resolution and sustainable pensions for all citizens

Vice President Mahamudu said the Government was focused on rationalising public expenditure, improving public sector efficiency, harnessing international revenue mobilisation, supporting private sector growth and deepening the country's digital footprint.

These endeavours would be successful through effective social dialogue among government, employers and workers organisations.

Such engagement s, he noted, would ensure sound industrial relations, promote social justice and help build a resilient economy.

Dr Bawumia, who sat in the plenary session, which discussed the communique from the conference, emphasised the Government's commitment to respect the fundamental rights and independence of workers and employers organisations.

That, he said, was necessary for ensuring peace on the labour front to collectively build a resilient economy and improve the working conditions of workers.

He thanked the tripartite constituents for their immense support given to the government in negotiations and consultations based on inter and intra exchange of Information.

He expressed the belief that the country would make a quick economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic if the tripartite constituents worked collaboratively and promoted consensus building.

Making entrenched claims or taking entrenched positions during disagreements, he noted, would derail the progress.

"We're improving tripartism, good governance, consensus building and shaping policy towards a resilient national development," Dr Bawumia assured.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, read the communique issued by the delegates.

It called for the review of the Single Spine Pay Policy to address salary disparities and link productivity to reward systems.

It also called for a national dialogue on pensions to among others, consider the pensionable income to include allowances and non cash rewards.

The delegates urged the government to work towards fiscal consolidation, while the demands of labour should not compromise the macroeconomic stability.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, Kwahuhene, who chaired the event, emphasised the need for employing sound dialogue to solve labour issues.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented to a request from the Labour partners to make the conference an annual event.

GNA