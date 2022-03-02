UEW: Remove Finance Officer Mr. Francis Obeng, reinstate Senyo Ackorlie — AG directs governing council chairman

The governing council chairman of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Nana Ofori-Ansah I is justified for the removal of the substantive Finance Officer Mr Francis Obeng.

He acted on the advice of the Attorney General to ensure that peace prevails in UEW, Modernghana News can report.

This came to light when UEW Convocation Representatives called on government to intervene and have the school’s governing council chairman, Nana Ofori-Ansah I fired for his alleged "bulldozer approaches."

In a joint press release from the UEW Convocation Representatives dated February 28, 2022 and copied to ModernGhana News, it condemned the conduct of the Chairman whom they accused of being autocratic.

Particularly referencing the "unilateral decision" of Nana Ofori-Ansah I to terminate the appointment of the substantive Finance Officer Mr. Francis Obeng, the UEW Convocation Representatives urged government to stop the governing council chairman from abusing his office.

“We need to put on record that the inconclusive Council meeting held on the 24th of February 2022 on the matter of substantive Finance Officer position, and the unilateral decision of the Council Chairman to terminate the appointment of the substantive Finance Officer, Mr. Francis Obeng, without assigning any tangible reason, without due process and without recourse or reference to the Governing Council but on his personal decision and accord is dictatorial, authoritarian, wrong administratively, illegitimate, and a slap in the face of university administrative principles,” part of a joint release copied to President Akufo-Addo reads.

However, documents obtained from the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice by ModernGhana News has justified the action of Nana Ofori-Ansah I which suggests he did no wrong in terminating the contract of Mr. Francis Obeng.

Brief background:

Following the interdiction of Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie, who was the substantive Finance Officer of the University among other members, the governing council of UEW in July 2019 appointed Mr. Francis Obeng as the Finance Officer.

Mr. Obeng was with the University of Cape Coast as the Deputy Finance Officer until he was granted one year leave of absence in August 2019 to enable him to take up the appointment as the Finance Officer at UEW. He subsequently applied for an extension of the leave of absence, which will expire in August 2023.

Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie vacant position was filled with Mr. Francis Obeng to carry out the duties of a Finance Officer.

Fast forward:

After the court cleared Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie of all charges, the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice wrote to the school’s governing council chairman, Nana Ofori-Ansah I to facilitate his reinstatement.

“The meaning and effect of the ruling of the court is that Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie, a Principal Officer, ought to be reinstated to his rank and position of authority at the University. That rank and position of authority can only be that of Finance Officer. There is no equivalent. To this extent, Dr. Ackorlie should be reinstated to the grade and office of a Finance Officer, since he has been cleared of all charges levelled against him.

"Mr. Francis Obeng’s appointment could be terminated or withdrawn forthwith to make room for the reinstatement of Dr. Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie as ordered by the Court,” parts of a letter signed by Godfred Yeboah Dame to Nana Ofori-Ansah I reads.

It is based on the advice of the Attorney General the governing council chairman terminated the appointment of Mr. Francis Obeng as pointed out in the letter below.