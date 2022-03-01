Introduction of contraflow system will make Ayalolo attractive to Ghanaians – Head of Operations

Management of Ayalolo Transport System is championing the introduction of the contraflow system to remain competitive.

Head of Operations, Charles Annan told e.TV Ghana’s Sammy Eshun that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system has every infrastructure ready except road infrastructure to function effectively.

According to him, the dedication of a lane or “giving the buses priority on existing lanes” will go a long way to appeal to the Ghanaian community.

Focusing on road priority, the best way for them to stay competitive and increase their demand, Charles Annan proposed the introduction of the contraflow system on Ghanaian roads, a privilege to be enjoyed by Ayalolo buses only.

‘A contraflow system is where traffic is directed in the opposite direction than it would normally flow. The clue is in the name with “contra” meaning against and “flow” meaning the movement of traffic. You’ll often find temporary contraflow systems when there’s roadworks, but they can also be permanent.’

He indicated that the introduction of the contraflow system will see Ayalolo buses driving traffic free in the morning and evenings, whilst other commercial buses and private cars endure the traffic situation. Using the Adenta Road as an example he stated, “In the mornings the cars coming from Adenta to the city center sit in traffic jams for long periods but with the introduction of the contraflow system, Ayalolo buses heading to the city center will rather have a single lane dedicated to them on the stretch meant for cars moving towards Adenta. This way they will travel traffic free to the city center towards the oncoming traffic.”

With this move, the Head of Operations at Ayalolo argues that Ghanaians upon seeing the buses move freely without sitting in traffic jams will eventually park their cars at home and join the buses.

Explaining to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show why this plan has not been implemented yet, he revealed the nature of roads in Ghana have made the progress slow. “The concept is not really something new but with the way we have numerous intersections on our roads, we need to engage in intensive educational campaigns first and put in place proper plans to prevent disasters.”

Aayololo is a Bus Rapid Transit System, was inaugurated on the 25th of November 2016, in Ghana which is operational in Accra the Capital.

Bus Rapid Transit system are special because particular lines are dedicated for the buses which allows them to move faster through traffic, along their routes.

---happyghana.com