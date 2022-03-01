Childish persons calling for coup don't know they can be affected by the consequences — Former Attorney General

01.03.2022 LISTEN

A former Attorney General under the Rawlings administration, Dr Obed Asamoah has described as childish persons who are calling for military takeover.

He said these persons are unaware that the consequences of coups are nondiscriminatory and that they themselves are at risk.

Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Roland Walker on Tuesday March 1, Dr Obed Asamoah explained that the soldiers who overthrow a constitutionally elected government will always revenge against persons they had bone to pick with.

If for example, he said, someone was fighting with a military officer over a woman, that person will be targeted if there is coup and be eliminated.

“This fix Ghana elements, some of them are openly calling for military takeover. Those people are childish. When coup happens the power that is wielded by the soldiers immediately after the coup is not discriminatory, they look at it in personal terms.

“If for example you have crossed some military officer in traffic and he is annoyed with you he is coming to shoot you in the confusion of the revolution.

“Or maybe, you have been fighting with him over some girlfriend, in the confusion he will shoot you. So the consequences can be non-discriminatory, they can affect the very people who are asking for that,” he said.

He further indicated that it is not automatic that a military government will solve the problems facing the people for which they are calling for a revolution.

“The other thing is you can have a military government that will be completely inefficient,” he added.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has also expressed concerns about commentaries on coups among some Ghanaians in the country lately.

He noted that if coup happens, it is Parliament that will suffer not the judiciary or the executive.

Speaking during a meeting with Council of State members on Tuesday March 1, he said “If there is coup, it is parliament that suffers , judiciary will always be there, there will always be an executive arm and because of that absence of parliament many Ghanaians don't understand what parliament is.

“I have gone through it from 1993 up to date, I have seen some of the challenges, I have identified some. When I took over as Speaker then the weight came on me.

“I see myself, even though I am a member of the NDC, throughout my practice I have not been a fanatic of party politics. I have always preached across the political divide.”

---3news.com