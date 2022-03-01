ModernGhana logo
Kasoa: Over 60 unregistered motorbikes seized by police

More than 60 motorbikes have been seized in Kasoa by the Central East Police Command.

This is part of efforts to clamp down on the use of motorbikes for criminal activities.

The command also arrested persons who used the bikes without proper documentation.

It said its intelligence reveal that many stolen motorbikes end up in Kasoa hence the operation.

Speaking to Citi News after the operation, the Central East Police Operations Commander, Theodore Hlormenu, said persons found culpable will be dealt with according to the law.

“From September till today [Tuesday, March 1, 2022], we have received a lot of reports about stolen, snatched, or missing motorbikes. We chose these areas for the operation because bad people live around them. We are checking people who are using unregistered and unlicensed motorbikes. Especially, we have arrested about 60. This is not a nine-day wonder. The public should know that we are going to continue, so they should be vigilant when purchasing motorbikes.”

