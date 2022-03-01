Their claims are unjustified - Godfred Dame blasts NDC for dragging gov’t to Commonwealth

Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame has shared that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being hypocrites in the decision to drag the government before the Commonwealth of Nations.

The opposition NDC in a petition to the Commonwealth Secretariat on February 23, 2022, accused the ruling government of human rights violations, criminal persecution, and harassment of its members.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Godfred Dame who is not tickled by the move says the opposition party has no case and cannot justify the allegations made against the Akufo-Addo government.

“I find it to be very hypocritical and misleading. All the government has sought to do is that the NDC and its officers are brought to book. I will not be deterred at all in my quest to ensure that there is accountability for the people of Ghana. The cases that we have investigated and the actions we have filed in court are on account of solid evidence that we have unearthed through painstaking investigation.

“I can cite the incident of Alfred Woyome… All this recourse to the tribunal is an attempt to get the NDC to run away from justice [because] their claims are unjustified. I do not think we must pay too much attention to it,” Godfred Dame told journalists.

He further notes that the latest move by the NDC is just a plot to undermine the current administration of justice and interfere in the delivery of justice in the country.

Mr. Dame said, “It is a clear attempt to undermine the administration of justice in the court and an attempt to interfere with the sound administration of justice. As far as I know, no foreign entity can influence or interfere with the courts of justice in the country. As far as I am concerned, all this attempt by the NDC is an attempt to infringe on the sovereignty of Ghana.”

From the copy of the NDC petition available to Modernghana News, the NDC cites the cases of the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections where NDC’s candidate was attacked plus the arrest of National chairman Ofosu Ampofo, and the legal suit against Casiel Ato Forson as examples.

The NDC while insisting that the actions of President Akufo-Addo's government create conditions that threaten Ghana's political stability and further erode the country's democratic values, asked the Commonwealth of Nations to have an interest.

The NDC among other things wants the Commonwealth of Nations to use its office to closely follow the political and human rights situation in Ghana since the promotion and protection of human rights, democracy, and fundamental freedoms is a core value of the Commonwealth.

The main opposition party also wants the Common Secretariat to engage with a broad range of actors, including government officials, political parties, representatives of civil society, to respect, promote protect human rights in Ghana and call upon the government of Ghana to put a stop to these persecution, harassments, threats, and killings of supporters and members of the NDC.