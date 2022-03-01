ModernGhana logo
Your ‘hypocritical’ Commonwealth petition won’t stop me; I’ll keep chasing you for justice, accountability – Godfred Dame to NDC

Attorney General Godfred Dame has said a recent petition by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the Commonwealth Secretariat is just an attempt to evade the claws of justice.

In the petition signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Ghana’s biggest opposition party said: “Since assuming the reins of power in 2016, the message of physical violence against political opponents that Nana Addo preached and championed before the 2016 general elections has turned into structural, institutional and systematic forms of violence in the form of human rights violations, harassment, and political persecutions against members and supporters of the NDC,”

Mr Dame, who is also the Minister of Justice, however, told journalists on Tuesday, 1 March 2022: “I find it [petition] to be very hypocritical and misleading”.

He explained: “All the government has sought to do is that the NDC and its officers are brought to book”.

“I will not be deterred at all in my quest to ensure that there is accountability for the people of Ghana”, he vowed.

He noted that the “cases that we have investigated and the actions we have filed in court are on account of solid evidence that we have unearthed through painstaking investigation”.

“I can cite the incident of Alfred Woyome”, pointing out: “All this recourse to the tribunal is an attempt to get the NDC to run away from justice [because] their claims are unjustified”.

“I do not think we must pay too much attention to it,” he added.

To him, “It is a clear attempt to undermine the administration of justice in the court and an attempt to interfere with the sound administration of justice”.

“As far as I know, no foreign entity can influence or interfere with the courts of justice in the country”, he averred.

“As far as I am concerned, all this attempt by the NDC is an attempt to infringe the sovereignty of Ghana.”

—Classfmonline.com

