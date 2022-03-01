First batch of Ghanaian students arrive from under-attack Ukraine

Modernghana News can report that the first batch of Ghanaian students being evacuated from Ukraine has safely arrived in the country.

It can be recalled that on Monday morning, your most trusted online portal reported that decisive efforts were being made by Ghana’s Ministry in charge of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to get Ghanaians in the troubled European country to safety.

The move by the government was announced by the sector minister Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

“I am pleased to inform you that, a good number, over 220 of our compatriots have exited Ukraine and should be with us in Ghana soon, and we are earnestly facilitating the safe return of a lot more.

“24 have arrived in Bucharest, Romania, and our officer on the ground is procuring tickets for them to leave tomorrow Monday en route to Accra,” Shirley Ayorkor Botchway told journalists at a press briefing on Sunday.

Following the frantic efforts, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs has managed to successfully bring home the first batch of students from Ukraine.

Sources have confirmed that the batch of 17 students arrived at the Kotoka International Airport early in the morning welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Affairs and Regional Integration.

The government assures that it remains committed and will continue working to ensure all Ghanaians find safety.