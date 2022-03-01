ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.03.2022 Social News

NDC’s Azorka robbed at gunpoint

NDC’s Azorka robbed at gunpoint
01.03.2022 LISTEN

Information reaching this portal indicated that the first National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka has been robbed of his V8 vehicle.

The white V8 with registration number GT 5533-17 was robbed at gunpoint at his residence at Gbanyamli, a suburb of Tamale, on February 28, 2022.

The Northern Region Crime Officer, Supt. Bernard Baba Ananga, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the owner of the vehicle Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka reported the case to the police.

According to him, Sofo Awudu Azorka said on February 28, 2022, he drove to his residence at Gbanyamli and that when he got to his gate, an armed man approached to attack him but he escaped leaving the vehicle.

He indicated that when he returned to the main gate the vehicle was nowhere to be found.

Supt. Ananga appealed to residents of Gbanyamli and its surroundings to provide credible information that will assist the police to arrest the perpetrator.

In recent times, car snatching has gained notoriety in the northern regio and residents are calling on the security agencies to adopt measures to curb the menace.

---DGN online

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Russia-Ukraine war: You will be on your own – Gov't to Ghanaians refusing to be evacuated
01.03.2022 | Social News
Teacher unions unhappy over delay in payment of February salaries
01.03.2022 | Social News
Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine to continue education in Bulgarian universities
01.03.2022 | Social News
Damba festival display rich culture in Obuasi
01.03.2022 | Social News
Four boys drowned in Volta Lake retrieved
01.03.2022 | Social News
Take advantage of evacuation exercise – Foreign Minister urge Ghanaians in Ukraine
01.03.2022 | Social News
Nana Kay reminds journalists to fact-check stories before publication
01.03.2022 | Social News
Social Welfare and Community Development marks Disabilities' Day
01.03.2022 | Social News
Court discharges freelance journalist who allegedly filmed proceedings
01.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line