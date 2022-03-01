Social Welfare and Community Development marks Disabilities' Day

As part of their responsibilities and mandates to serve Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in societies, the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development has observed the international day with PWDs in the Tano South Municipality.

The objective was to promote rights of persons with disabilities and the gains to be derived from them when integrating them into societies.

The Tano South Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, Ms. Gladys Zuuri, in her welcome address stated that the celebration of the day by the people with disabilities would make them articulate their plights to executive arms of government.

She stressed that persons with disabilities continue to face intimidation such as the denial of their basic rights, food, education among others in the societies and called on all and sundry to refrain from such acts and rather help them to execute their mandates in the various communities.

Ms. Zuuri informed the gathering that, the Department would continue to support them in their livelihoods to ensure they achieve their intended goals. She also advised managers of public organisations and institutions to give opportunities to person with disabilities in both private and public sectors to make them contribute their quota towards the development of Ghana.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Augustine Praprah, who represented the Municipal Chief Executive, said the Government would continue to support persons with disabilities in all aspects of life. He urged the Social Welfare and Community Development Department to develop different strategies intended to reduce poverty among people with disabilities.

Hon. Rev. Frimpong Boadu, who chaired the programme, stated that appropriate measures should be adopted by authorities to enhance implementations of the needs of the disabilities. He said persons could become disabled through activities such as accidents, birth among others and called on public to show love, humility, sympathy, empathy among others to persons with disabilities.

The President of PWDs Federation (Tano South), Mr. Joseph Jarpong, said, the celebration of the day would make Ghana learn best international practices of involving persons with disabilities in national conversation which matters the interest of citizens. He urged government to institute empowerment programmes on economic, political and social activities for people with disabilities to enable them to be fully utilised in their communities.