E-levy vote: Adwoa Safo's private jet flight swallowed GHS948,500 – Ablakwa

The private jet hired to fly home Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo from the U.S.A at the instance of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to participate in the e-levy vote in parliament cost the Ghanaian taxpayer a whopping $140,000, which is GHS948,500.

This claim was made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong had alleged that the CoS hired the private jet to bring Adwoa Safo from the US for the e-levy vote and in addition gave her GHS120,000 as pocket money.

Reacting to this, Mr Ablakwa noted that any “dubious claim that Adwoa Sarfo's flight cost was paid for by her friends is most insulting.”

The cost of the flight plus the GHS120,000 allegedly given to Ms Safo amounts to a little over one million Ghana cedis.

Mr Ablakwa wants the Office of Special Prosecutor to look into the entire GHS1,068,500.00 expenditure for Adwoa Safo's e-levy vote and not only the GHS120,000.00 deposited in her account.

Below is Mr Ablakwa’s full post:

It is surprising that the focus of many including Civil Society Organisations in the series of Adwoa Asafo revelations has been on the alleged GHS120,000.00 transfer into her bank account from the Chief of Staff.

The cost of the private jet used to ferry her from the USA to Ghana which is much higher than the GHS120,000.00 cannot be ignored.

We now know that a Gulfstream G-550 registered HB-JOE and operated by Premium Jet AG based in Belgium was the executive aircraft chartered to bring in Hon. Adwoa Safo for her vote on the obnoxious E-Levy.

It cost US$4,800 an hour to rent the HB-JOE.

With an 11-hour flight distance, payment of reposition fees (as it flew from Belgium to pick her up in the States), payment of one-way fees (as the business jet flies back home empty), crew per diem fees, landing and wait-time fees; it cost a staggering US$140,000.00. At today's exchange rate, that is GHS948,500.00

It is most intriguing that an economy which is said to be broke can lavish a fantastic GHS948,500.00 plus GHS120,000.00 (a total of GHS1,068,500.00) just for one E-Levy vote. Imagine what our country can do with 1million Cedis in the midst of our economic challenges, NABCO demonstrations and labour agitations?

The dubious claim that Adwoa Sarfo's flight cost was paid for by her friends is most insulting. Who are these friends? What is their motivation? Why do these friends want the unpopular E-Levy passed so badly? What do these friends expect in return? What are the tax records of these friends? Why are these friends being shielded?

How ironic, that the political tradition that in time past roundly rejected the reported kindness of President Rawlings' friends will today be boldly canvassing a bizarre kind of friendship support.

The Office of Special Prosecutor must look into the entire GHS1,068,500.00 (ONE MILLION, SIXTY-EIGHT THOUSAND AND FIVE HUNDRED GHANA CEDIS) expenditure for Adwoa Safo's E-Vote and not only the GHS120,000.00 deposited in her account.

The current composition of Ghana's 8th Parliament should lead us to a patriotic, mature and frugal path of consensus building in the national interest; and not the present embarrassing spectre of opting for an extremely partisan, destructive, wasteful, small-minded and reckless road to perdition.

---Classfmonline.com