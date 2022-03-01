Henry Quartey orders okada riders at Madina Zongo Junction to relocate to allow traffic flow

01.03.2022 LISTEN

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has ordered commercial motorcycle riders [Okada riders] operating at the Madina-Zongo Junction to relocate to allow for free flow of traffic.

This comes after the removal of unlawful structures and traders from the enclave following a clean-up exercise under the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative.

Speaking to the commercial motorcycle riders after the exercise, Henry Quartey asked them to move from the area before Friday, March 4, 2022.

“I don't want it to seem as though I am taking away your livelihoods, but there should be a free flow of traffic. The MCE will find you a place and I would urge all of you to adhere to him so that you can be grouped together for your customers to come to you, not the way you have scattered around here. I would involve the police if you fail to comply” he warned.

He also urged the Madina Divisional Police Command to ensure commercial drivers do not park indiscriminately along the highway after a lane was offered close to the Bohye market at Madina for them to offload and pick up passengers.

Moves taken since assuming office

Henry Quartey since assuming office under his ' 'Let's Make Accra Work' campaign, has undertaken several initiatives to provide lasting solutions to everyday challenges in the region, with the view to transform the national capital.

He has supervised the removal of unauthorized traders along some major streets, the pulling down of unauthorized structures, and carried out decongestion exercises and other sanitation drives aimed at ridding the capital of fifth.

Although these initiatives have won him the admiration of some Ghanaians, the Minister believes the totality of these efforts should not be viewed as political vindictiveness.

---citinewsroom