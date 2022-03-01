16 Ghanaian students land from Ukraine

Some 16 Ghanaian students in Ukraine arrived in Accra Tuesday morning, March 1 at the Kotoka International Airport.

They came via Qatar Airways.

One other student is currently on a different airline en route to Ghana.

The students were welcomed at the airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and her deputy Mr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong told the media: “The government has made plans to evacuate every student or every Ghanaian who is prepared and ready to come home.”

He said the government has liaised very well with Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines and “we have agreed that any Ghanaian who has crossed to any of these countries where they do fly, will be flown home within the next couple of days.”

“It is important that we all do remember them in our prayers that the Good Lord will deliver them safely to a safe shelter and eventually back home to Ghana.”

To the students, he said: “I welcome you home. Come and enjoy your stay back home and we are sure in the next couple of days, hopefully, Russia will stop this aggression and it will be possible for you to go back and continue your education.”

Meanwhile, some 500 Ghanaians have managed to leave Ukraine to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Moldovia, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

