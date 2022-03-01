GCB donates Ghc100,000.00 to Appiatse Support Fund

GCB Bank PLC has donated an amount of GHc100,000.00 to the Appiatse Support Fund established to support the victims and rebuilding efforts of the Appiatse community.

The donation was made by Mr John Adamah, Head of Retail Banking and Mr Kojo Kwarteng, Head of Corporate Affairs Department on behalf of the Management of GCB.

Mr Adamah described the Appiatse explosion as pathetic and stated that GCB Bank has three branches from Tarkwa to the Bogoso area and as a responsible corporate citizen, the Bank could not look on unconcerned.

He added that apart from being chosen as one of the banks to receive donations for the Appiatse Support Fund, GCB Bank has also deployed other resources including communication materials to encourage Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians to donate towards the rebuilding of the community.

Dr Joyce Aryee, Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund, who received the cheques, expressed delight at the donation by GCB Bank.

She thanked the Board and Management of the Bank for demonstrating love towards the Appiatse community and the people of Ghana.

She reiterated that the committee and the government would use the reconstruction of Appiatse to promote green, sustainable and environmentally friendly township ideas which will soon serve as a model for building townships in the country.